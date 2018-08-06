Barbadians to pay less for gasoline, diesel and LPG

(BARBADOS TODAY) – Consumers will be paying less for gasoline, diesel, and Liquefied Petroleum Gas ( LPG) , but slightly more for kerosene effective midnight Sunday.

The new price of gasoline is $3.88 per litre, down from $3.96, a decrease of eight cents.

The price of diesel will decrease by six cents per litre, moving from $3.21 to $3.15 per litre.

Kerosene will now retail at $1.46 per litre up from $1.45, an increase of one cent.

Meanwhile, the 100 lb cylinder of LPG will now retail at Bds $154.34, a reduction of $7.83, down from the previous $162.17. The price of the 25 lb cylinder moves from $45.64 to $43.69, a saving of $1.95, while the price of the 22 lb cylinder has decreased by $1.72 cents from $40.33 to $38.61.

The price of the 20 lb cylinder has been adjusted from $36.66 to $35.10, a decrease of $1.56.