Bar owner gives unemployed staff $3,714 taken from walls amid pandemic

(NEW YORK POST) – A Georgia owner of a bar known for having cash stapled to the walls took down $3,714 worth of bills to give to her unemployed staff as they weather the financial impact of coronavirus lockdowns, according to a report.

Jennifer Knox said customers at The Sand Bar in Tybee Island have long written on dollar bills and then either stapled them to the walls or ceilings to leave their mark, CNN reported.

But the decorations became an opportunity to help her staffers after she was forced to switch to takeout and delivery-only amid lockdown measures.

“We were sitting there doors locked and I’m like oh my gosh, ‘there’s money on the walls and we have time on our hands,” Knox told CNN. “‘We gotta get this money down.’”

Along with a group of volunteers, Knox took down and cleaned the money, which amounted to $3,714, according to the report.

She said some patrons heard about her efforts and pitched in some extra cash, bringing the total to $4,104, the outlet reported. The bar has so far distributed $600 each to four bartenders and two musicians.

“We all look out for each other,” she told the outlet. “We are all in this together.”