Don't Miss

Bar owner gives unemployed staff $3,714 taken from walls amid pandemic

By New York Post
April 9, 2020

 Share This On:

Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

(NEW YORK POST) – A Georgia owner of a bar known for having cash stapled to the walls took down $3,714 worth of bills to give to her unemployed staff as they weather the financial impact of coronavirus lockdowns, according to a report.

Jennifer Knox said customers at The Sand Bar in Tybee Island have long written on dollar bills and then either stapled them to the walls or ceilings to leave their mark, CNN reported.

But the decorations became an opportunity to help her staffers after she was forced to switch to takeout and delivery-only amid lockdown measures.

“We were sitting there doors locked and I’m like oh my gosh, ‘there’s money on the walls and we have time on our hands,” Knox told CNN. “‘We gotta get this money down.’”

Along with a group of volunteers, Knox took down and cleaned the money, which amounted to $3,714, according to the report.

She said some patrons heard about her efforts and pitched in some extra cash, bringing the total to $4,104, the outlet reported. The bar has so far distributed $600 each to four bartenders and two musicians.

“We all look out for each other,” she told the outlet. “We are all in this together.”

Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

International News

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

For security, use of Google's reCAPTCHA service is required which is subject to the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

I agree to these terms.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.