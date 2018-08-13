Don't Miss
Banned Smith retakes top spot in ICC rankings

By AFP
August 13, 2018
(AFP) — Banned Australian batsman Steve Smith reclaimed top spot in the ICC Test batting rankings from India’s Virat Kohli on Monday, despite not having played since March.

The 29-year-old was suspended for a year and stripped of the captaincy by Cricket Australia following his part in the infamous ball-tampering scandal against South Africa, but his ranking points have not changed.

India skipper Kohli had taken the number one place after scoring 200 runs in his team’s first-Test defeat by England, but slipped back after managing only 40 in the second match of the series at Lord’s last week.

Smith is currently playing T20 cricket in the Caribbean Premier League as he prepares for a possible return to the international game next year.

England’s all-time leading Test wicket-taker James Anderson remains top of the bowlers’ rankings after taking nine wickets in their crushing innings victory in London.

Leading ICC Test player rankings

Batting

1. Steve Smith (AUS) 929 rating (+1)

2. Virat Kohli (IND) 919 (-1)

3. Joe Root (ENG) 851

4. Kane Williamson (NZL) 847

5. David Warner (AUS) 820

6. Cheteshwar Pujara (IND) 759

7. Dimuth Karunaratne (SRI) 754

8. Dinesh Chandimal (SRI) 733

9. Jonny Bairstow (ENG) 729 (+3)

10. Dean Elgar (RSA) 724 (-1)

Bowling

1. James Anderson (ENG) 903

2. Kagiso Rabada (RSA) 882

3. Ravindra Jadeja (IND) 849

4. Vernon Philander (RSA) 826

5. Ravichandran Ashwin (IND) 802

6. Pat Cummins (AUS) 800

7. Trent Boult (NZL) 795

8. Rangana Herath (SRI) 791

9. Neil Wagner (NZL) 765

10. Josh Hazlewood (AUS) 759

