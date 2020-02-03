Bank of St Lucia proudly supports Nobel Laureate Festival

Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) – Bank of Saint Lucia shares in the nation’s pride of accomplishment.

It is against this backdrop that the Bank has supported the Nobel Laureate Festival for another consecutive year. The Festival, now in its 27th year, honours the achievements of our two Nobel Laureates Sir William Arthur Lewis and Sir Derek Alton Walcott.

This year, the series of events are being held under the theme “Celebrating Excellence: Vision 2020.” At a press launch held earlier in January, Deputy Managing Director of Bank of Saint Lucia responsible for Lending and Investments, Mr. Medford Francis articulated that, “For us at Bank of Saint Lucia, the decision to partner with the Nobel Laureate Festival Committee is always an easy one because the essence of this festival is a celebration of our people; of who we are and most importantly a recognition of the tremendous potential that lies within us. The achievement of our Nobel Laureates is a clear testament to our potential and showcasing their work as we are doing through the commendable initiatives by the Nobel Laureate Committee, goes a long way in building the confidence of our nation.”

At the annual Sir Arthur Lewis Memorial Lecture held on Thursday, January 23, Governor of the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB), Timothy Antoine, delivered a passionate lecture on ‘Socio-economic Transformation by Invitation and Innovation’. Managing Director, Dr. Bernard La Corbinière in his remarks explained that, “we are proud as an indigenous institution and, to support the honoring of the legacy of Sir Arthur Lewis.” He went on to explain that “In the guidance and technical advice that the Bank provides to people and small businesses, and in the historical contribution made towards the educational and professional development of our people, we are in concert with Sir Arthur’s enduring words: “The fundamental cure for poverty is not money but knowledge.”

As the leading indigenous financial institution, the very origins of which are deeply rooted Saint Lucian soil, the Bank of Saint Lucia remains committed to supporting observances of national significance such as the Nobel Laureate Festival.

Commendations must be extended to the Nobel Laureate Festival Committee, and co-sponsors, the Government of Saint Lucia and First Citizens Investment Services.

