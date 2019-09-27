Bank of Saint Lucia supports student success

Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) — Bank of Saint Lucia continued to honor its commitment to youth development through education with the hosting of the 11th Annual Student Success Workshop for scholarship recipients under the theme “Achieving Success through Positive Relationships”.

The workshop was held on Saturday, September 21 at the Financial Centre, Bridge Street. Over 20 students — children of shareholders and bank employees — were present.

The workshop was facilitated by former Bank of Saint Lucia employee and author of the educational book entitled, “Orientation Made Easy – What to expect when starting Secondary School”, Valentine Dantes.

The workshop was designed to be interactive and comprised sessions in which the students shared learning experiences and advice with each other on building and maintaining positive relationships. Several other topics were covered including self-esteem, the power of body language, conflict resolution and the importance of listening.

According to Corporate Communications Officer, Analicia Edmunds-Auguste, “Bank of Saint Lucia is very happy to host these wonderful and enthusiastic students. It is important to recognize their success and achievements as youth development is a major pillar of the bank’s Corporate Social Responsibility Program.”

Host of the event Mr. Valentine Dantes was selected to facilitate the workshop based on the success of his educational book and his track record of student mentorship. As a former teacher and employee of the bank, Mr. Dantes says that he is forever grateful to Bank of Saint Lucia for giving him the opportunity to recognize and harness his talents and most importantly to share information with young people.

Immediately following the workshop, there was a certificate presentation ceremony for the participants of the workshop and special recognition of the new 2019 Bank of Saint Lucia scholarship winners.

