Bank of Saint Lucia launches dual currency ATM service

(PRESS RELEASE) — Bank of Saint Lucia Limited (BOSL) continues to bring even more convenience to valued customers with the launch of its first dual currency ATM at the Bureau de Change at the Hewanorra International Airport.

Customers and visitors alike now have the option of withdrawing their funds in Eastern Caribbean (EC) or United States (US) dollars.

This forms part of ongoing efforts by the Bank to expand convenience service offerings and to improve the overall customer service experience.

Deputy Managing Director responsible for Operations, Lyndon Arnold, expressed optimism about the Bank’s continued pursuits in improving the customer experience.

“The continued investments in appropriate technology and leveraging innovation are essential to enhancing customer service delivery. Bank of Saint Lucia has remained on the forefront of innovation, and customers can expect further exciting announcements in this regard, in the months ahead,” Arnold stated.

BOSL, the largest indigenous bank on island, currently operates a total of five branches, a special service center at Massy Stores Mega, and the exchange bureau, and has an extensive convenience banking network with 28 ATMs and cash dispensers island wide, Online Banking, Mobile Banking and a broad Point-of-Sale network including its wireless service Swipe on the Go.

