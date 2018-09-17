Bank in Vieux-Fort evacuates customers

(SNO) — Operations at the Bank of Saint Lucia, Vieux-Fort branch were suspended today, Monday, September, 17, 2018, due to an incident which prompted a call from the fire service and the evacuation of customers.

The incident occurred after 9 a.m.

The alarm was raised by employees who ordered their customers to vacate the bank immediately.

Upon receiving the order, the customers scampered out of the bank not knowing what was the problem.

“They asked us to leave the bank immediately, but did not tell us there was smoke in the building ….” said customer Thomas Henry.

He said he wasted no time to vacate the building.

Another customer said she panicked when the alarm was raised and dashed out of the building in seconds.

Two fire appliances and an ambulance were immediately summoned to the scene.

This reporter could not immediately ascertain whether there were any damages to the building.

And there were no immediate reports of anyone getting injured during the incident.

Staff of the bank declined to comment on the incident.