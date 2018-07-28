Bangladesh beat West Indies by 18 runs, take series 2-1
By Jamaica Observer
July 28, 2018
Mehidy Hasan Miraz (L) of Bangladesh celebrates the dismissal of Shimron Hetmyer of West Indies during the 3rd and final ODI match between West Indies and Bangladesh at Warner Park, Basseterre, St. Kitts, on July 28, 2018. (Photo: JIS)
(JAMAICA OBSERVER) – Bangladesh defeated the West Indies by 18 runs in the deciding third and final one-day international of their three-match series at Warner Park in St Kitts on Saturday.
Bangladesh made 301 for 6 before West Indies were restricted to 283 for 6.
Bangladesh won the series 2-1, their first away from home since 2009.
