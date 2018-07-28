Don't Miss
St. Lucia News Online, the #1 online newspaper in Saint Lucia, connect with over 400,000 unique visitors

Bangladesh beat West Indies by 18 runs, take series 2-1

By Jamaica Observer
July 28, 2018
Share
Tweet
Pin
+1
Share

Mehidy Hasan Miraz (L) of Bangladesh celebrates the dismissal of Shimron Hetmyer of West Indies during the 3rd and final ODI match between West Indies and Bangladesh at Warner Park, Basseterre, St. Kitts, on July 28, 2018. (Photo: JIS)

(JAMAICA OBSERVER) – Bangladesh defeated the West Indies by 18 runs in the deciding third and final one-day international of their three-match series at Warner Park in St Kitts on Saturday.

Bangladesh made 301 for 6 before West Indies were restricted to 283 for 6.

Bangladesh won the series 2-1, their first away from home since 2009.

(0)(0)
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.