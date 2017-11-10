Bandits attack delivery truck in Barre Denis

Bandits attempted to carry out a robbery on a delivery truck in Barre Denis this afternoon, Nov. 10, according to eyewitnesses.

Reports are that at about 4:45 p.m., a “Crix truck” had just parked outside “Happy Hour Disco” when a black vehicle stopped near it and two masked men, one armed with a gun, came out. Another male, the driver, stayed in the getaway vehicle.

They proceeded to rob a woman who was seated in the passenger seat of the truck. The driver was reportedly outside the truck doing business with the business establishment when the bandits attacked.

It was reported that the bandits took personal item/s from the woman, but it is not yet clear if they were able to get anything else.

No one was injured during the incident.

A number of residents watched in shock as the daring robbery was carried out.