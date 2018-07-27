Bail granted to Goddard trio, but only the directors secured bail sureties

(BARBADOS TODAY) – Two directors in Goddard Enterprises Limited were each released today on $400, 000 bail with two sureties following Monday’s drug bust at the Bridgetown Port.

They are 56-year-old Christopher Glenn Rogers, of #27 York Road, Navy Gardens, Christ Church, and 62-year-old Arthur Charles Herbert, the company’s chairman, of Redland Plantation, St George.

The two prominent businessmen, along with a third Goddard Enterprises employee – 55-year-old Walter Oneal Prescod, a sailor, of #107 Emerald Park East, St Philip – are jointly charged with possession, possession with intent to supply, trafficking and importation of 267 lbs or 121.4 kilogrammes of cannabis with an estimated street value of $534,160 on July 23.

The trio was not required to plead to the indictable charge when they appeared before Magistrate Douglas Frederick in the No.1 District ‘A’ Magistrate’s Court.

However, Herbert was ordered to report to the District ‘F’ Police Station every Wednesday by 10 a.m. and Rogers to the Hastings Police Station every Wednesday by 10 a.m.

The businessmen, who are represented by Andrew Pilgrim, QC, and Kamisha Benjamin, were also ordered to surrender their travel documents. They are to reappear in court on November 6.

In the meantime, Prescod, who is known to the court, was offered bail in the amount of $450,000, but up to the time of publication, he was awaiting a surety to post his bail to which conditions are also to be applied.

He is represented by attorneys-at-law Arthur Holder and Shadia Simpson.