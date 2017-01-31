Bail for students charged with assaulting Babonneau cop

Three male students who were arrested for assaulting a police officer in front the Babonneau Police Station on Monday (Jan. 30), were granted bail when they appeared in court today.

Rashard Remy, 16, of Morne Du Don and Gurshan James, 16, of La Croix, Babonneau, were charged for the offences of disorder or causing obstruction, resisting lawful arrest and assault.

The other accused, Earlton Perineau, 16, of Monchy was charged for the offences of resisting lawful arrest, obscene language, assault and threatening words.

They were each granted bail in the sum of $400 cash or suitable surety on each charge.

The students are required to report to the Babonneau station every Wednesday between 7 .a.m. and 6 .p.m.

It is alleged that the three students were behaving disorderly near the Babonneau Police Station, when a traffic police officer in plain clothes, left the station and confronted the young men.

The court heard that the officer allegedly questioned one of the male students why he was wearing a stud ear ring, implying that it should not be part of his school uniform.

One of the students allegedly threatened to shoot the officer.

The officer then informed him that he would have to be arrested. And as he was about to escort him to the station, the student allegedly punched the officer. The others also joined in by assaulting the policeman.

The matter will be called again for a report on February 24.