Bail for students charged with assaulting Babonneau cop

Three male students who were arrested for assaulting a police officer in front the Babonneau Police Station on Monday (Jan. 30), were granted bail when they appeared in court today.
Rashard Remy, 16, of Morne Du Don and Gurshan James, 16, of La Croix, Babonneau, were charged for the offences of disorder or causing obstruction, resisting lawful arrest and assault.
The other accused, Earlton Perineau, 16, of Monchy was charged for the offences of resisting lawful arrest, obscene language, assault and threatening words.
They were each granted bail in the sum of $400 cash or suitable surety on each charge.
The students are required to report to the Babonneau station every Wednesday between 7 .a.m. and 6 .p.m.
It is alleged that the three students were behaving disorderly near the Babonneau Police Station, when a traffic police officer in plain clothes, left the station and confronted the young men.
The court heard that the officer allegedly questioned one of the male students why he was wearing a stud ear ring, implying that it should not be part of his school uniform.
One of the students allegedly threatened to shoot the officer.
The officer then informed him that he would have to be arrested. And as he was about to escort him to the station, the student allegedly punched the officer. The others also joined in by assaulting the policeman.
The matter will be called again for a report on February 24.
I think it is time for these school children to respect their elders . They curse and carry-on on the streets , it's a shame .
To me the issue is not the earing but the death threat issued by the students. These days when someone says they will shoot or kill you ... It's not to be taken lightly. Just look at what happed to the couple in active hill.
PLEASE NOTE,
THE POLICE OFFICER GAVE HIS STORY. THE 3 STUDENTS HAVE THEIR STORY TOO. THEM POLICE OFFICERS LIKE TO RAISE THEIR HAND.
NOT BECAUSE THE POLICE FORM THE LAW THEY SHOULD BE RIGHT. AND I THINK THE POLICE IS RUDE AND OUT OF PLACE TO QUESTION THE STUDENT'S EARING AFTER SCHOOL HOURS. SMH
SCHOOL CHILDREN NORMALLY KEEPS THEIR EARING IN THE BAG AND WEAR IT AFTER SCHOOL. FURTHERME, THE MOST THE POLICE SHOULD HAVE DONE IS INFORM TH PRINCIPAL OF THE BABONNEAU SCHOOL THAT THE STIDENT WEARS IT.
WHO KNOWS THE TEACHERS AND PRINCIPAL OF THE SCHOOL MAY AS WELL INFORM THE POLICE THAT THE STUDENT DONT WEAR THE EARING ON THE SCHOOL COMPOUND.
SOME POLICE OFFICERS LIKE TO RAISE THEIR HANDS TOO QUICK.
ONE OF THESE DAYS SOMEONE WILL DO WORSE TO THEM. THAT INDIAN POLICE AT BABONNEAU POLICE STATION IS VERY RUDE AND AGGRESSIVE, I WONT BE SURPRISE IF IT IS HIM.
SCHOOL CHILDREN ALWAYS MAKES NOISE AFTER SCHOOL.
I STRONGLY BELIEVE THE POLICE IS WRONG!!
MOTHERS STICK BY YOUR CHILDREN 100%.
It is because of people like you that teachers have such a tough time with students at school.
It is because of people like you that our country has become a horror movie.
It is because of people like you that many young people are in constant denial of their own wrong doing.
It is because of people like you that the moral fabric of our society is a joke.
It is because of people like you that tourists will think twice about visiting our beautiful country.
It is because of people like you that our country is now becoming a laughing stock of the Caribbean...
I totally agree. They were making noise in front of the station.He left to go conduct them.apparently in talking to them he made the statement of the earings then they start bashing the police,the law and then the country.people need to respect the law enforcement.the officer didn't just leave his post to go to the boys for any eating. Point is they were making noise near the station. Bravo officer those boys will learn.
If I cudda reach in that screen and slap your dumb azz I wudda do it. Who let you on the internet? Damn zweg.
The police ''form the law''.
The police ''out of place'' to ask why you are wearing jewelery with the state's uniform.
''Stand by your children'' even when they gang up on an official of the law.
Its either ur a 10 year old who snuck on to the internet to spew garbage or you are grown azz moron with the mind of a 10 year old.
Either way you are the bottom of the barrel in st. Lucia. Thats why your life eh going nowhere. You too ignorant. We ashamed of you. Yes we really are. We wish we couldve hidden you away and pretend like you weren't even born here. You are simply too much of an idiot. You are precisely what is wrong with saint lucia.
You have probably been used by a mountain of worthless men and had many children whose heads you fill with your moronic ideas. So here you are effectively breeding a new generation of idiots who are going to be the new criminals.
Do us all a favor, stop having children and please for the love of god sht the f up.
I hope you start crying damn piece of sht. Cry. I wudda still slap u if I could have.
We see the generation brought up under the slackness of the SLP that had no respect for morals and values.
Having said that it appears the UWP is no different with the acceptance of the lewd behaviour of a Government Minister.
Does Chastanet have no standards?
What about the other Ministers.
This UWP govt has sent the wrong message so why shoukd school kids care less?
That minister not only lowered standards byt showed that he is reckless. A pity as we thought Chastanet was different.
Another opportunist.
did the police ID himself? kids nowadays hv no respect for adults. u in school uniform, u represent the school!!! could be midnite, u dress appropriately. but at 16 with a piercing.??? parenting is part of the problem.... i hv a 16yr old boy, any adult can stop him and ask a question. he would never think to shake himself, respond disrespectfully FARLESS to raise his hand on an adult.... he must be crazy cuz he would be spending the week inside.. get a dose of prison life.... we parents need to buck up! put our feet down... we being to lenient on them....
Earrings should not be worn with school uniform - during or after school hours. And, if I had my way, they would not be worn at all.
But as a Teacher, I have learned not to ask confrontational questions. If you shout at a male student asking why he is wearing an earring in front of his friends, will that produce behavior change? He is likely to say " Because I feel like it'. Then what do you do? Raise your voice now?
Why not reason with the student? Speak firmly but calmly.
Ask him whether is is familiar with the serious consequences of breaking the rules concerning the uniform. You're not likely to get defiance with that question. Then zoom in on the earring issue. Ask him whether he thinks it worth it to wear an earring and face suspension, expulsion, etc. Give him 10 seconds to think about it and voluntarily remove it. Then act.
Finally, if all three were addressed at once that could be a recipe for disaster. "I'm willing to listen without casting judgment. Point to the angriest one and say, "Explain to me what happened" In the end you listen to all sides. If they don't want to talk in front of the other, you take them apart. Or just have them write/document before talking.
$400 ? It's about time these guys take a jail ! Especially that monchy one and his entire Gang !!!!! All they want to do is cause trouble ! For assualting an officer ? Threatening and all s... ? This is bull... ! ONLY $400 ?????
I agree the youth are at fault for the reputation it brings onto them but who the foop is the police to question him about wearing a stud.....especially one without a uniform..this trend has been there for more than 25 yrs.....on a serious note couldnt that police find something investigative to do.
No respect for adults no more. And some of us parents are to blame!
To regain our sweet and safe st.Lucia crime and violence must be nipped in the bud. 400 bail not enough, they should have been kept locked up. Behaviours like these that have resulted in the unsafe st.Lucia of today.
400 too small an amount, better still they should have been kept locked up for much longer. It's behaviours like that which have our country so unsafe today. Look at the criminals majority are young people and they did not just wake up one day and become a criminal. For our country to get back to being sweet and safe st.Lucia, the violence must be nipped from the bud.
Well said!
slu reach the stage where children beating police now...if it wasnt bad before idk what missing again smh
Parents are missing.
Kids must respect their elders. No matter who they are police or not.
you have to give respect to get respect. dont tell me bcause someone is older than me i mus automatically show respect and they not showing me respect.
those days have gone. elders, middle age, children....we must all show respect to each other. not just bcause one is older than the other.
nonsense
This behavior is very , very disturbing.
This definitely shows that there is some kind of breakdown in today's society amongst our youths.
Parents are missing.
as from the story says the officer was in plain clothes so if a police is in plain clothes how can one know that person is a officer? so my question goes again did the police officer properly identify himself as a police officer to them so that way if they tried anything that it would be a consequence against them.
what i am trying to imply is if someone just walks up to me randomly and tells me something i dont like most likely i will retaliate but if you identify yourself as a police officer which i am sure is the protocol of police then i would say ok i will think twice of how i act but if you never identified yourself as a police and the guys started getting on you cant really blame them cause i am positive if they knew that he was a police they would never do what they did but if so be the case that they infact knew he was a police then it serves them right to be arrested and charged. so i am waiting for the other side of the story
G.w
Why are you trying to justify the actions of these delinquent youths.It does not matter whether it was a Police Officer or any Adult in question.. the point being they are in school unifom and it being right in front of a Police Station yet they sw the need to engage the Adult.
Calling them delinquent wasn't necessary. Do you know what a delinquent is ?
my gosh i was speaking in general it didnt have to be students it could have been an adult in a different situation in a different place. how would you like it if someone just walks up to you and you dont know who they are cause they never identified themselves properly and after you bad them up they telling you they are police hmm how would you feel yes they were disrespectful i must say but if the police maybe had follow protocol and identify himself if he didnt then most likely they would not react that way.
i want to know if people come to your house in plain clothes and just enter and never identified themselves properly as police officers with their badge and a warrant and you get on bad and curse and fight with them cause people just enter your house how you would feel. that is the same thing in a different situation.
Did the police officer ID himself ? You see these guys approach the public with no evidence of Good upbringing. They don't even take the time to ID themselves especially when in civilian attire. I can see how those kids could have mistakenly took him for a common citizen.
did you not read the article?? and your only concern is whether the office ID himself SMH
Does not matter if police is in plain clothes or uniform ... he is an adult who was doing his adult duty. Those little thugs had no right to assault him. Give blame where blame is due - if they had any decent upbringing, this incident would not have occurred.
They should have kept them inside for a while and not see the light of day!! We don't have kids doing school no more..we have men and women at school...there's a 16year old whom i know of attends the Bocage school...she sleeps with a young guy literally every nite goes to her home every morning which is about a 5 minute walk from where she spends her nights....gets dressed for school comes back to see the guy before she takes off for school...i was told that she was pregnant and had an abortion...and guess what the mother knows of every detail...and you telling me this young girl sits in a class and is able to learn..?? bs..smh!!
please if you know all of that talk to some one how long is that going on because she is now 16??????? I don't knoww how much any one can do
Babonneau girl...we can talk we can report and nothing is been done!! it hurts me!! I have a 20 yr old soon to be 21 lives on her own in the US...and i pray for her more than i pray for myself...these young girls are too vulnerable!! they allow males to use them them for material things!! its heart rendering!! The mother is not of any better has not been able to set any proper standards for herself as she once was in a common law relationship with a well known "gangster" in the .. ..... area who was killed a few years ago allegedly by the Police with a few others!! it;s just so sickening to see young girls throwing their lives away like that!! its just wasteful!!
Are earings against the law in st.lucia? *sigh*
No but they are not part of the school uniform
They were wearing their earnings after school., That wasn't his business .
they were wearing the uniform after school, so it is his business. I hope and pray you eh have children... i'm sorry for us if you have!
They were wearing the uniform after school, so it's his business. I hope and pray you eh have any children or caring for any, i'm sorry for us if you do!
so! when it comes to poor parenting and preparing the destruction of our nation!!:( you are the father :((
Very well said @ JERRY SPRINGER!!..It stems from poor parenting!! I will attain the age of 50...yes the big five O this year and i have never ever been rude to my mother...disrespected my mother...spoken harshly with no regard at all to my mother..etc..etc...NEVER NEVER!! If there is a situation my mother would call me blast me until who knows..then she hangs up her phone i would remain on the line and just listen...no cursing nothing disrespectful to my mother have i ever done!! And trust me never will...i take my blows from her when im wrong when im right i have her full support...i may be old school...but appreciate my upbringing!! thanks mom!!
I don;t think earings is part of uniform and any time you're in uniform one should NOT wear them
As long as they are in the school uniform, they represent the school.
There are rules and regulations when wearing a UNIFORM, whether it be school, military, airline, office, police, etc. All uniforms have their rules and regulations. If the "thugs" were wearing earrings while still in uniform, and were behaving disrespectfully, the police officer, in his capacity as an adult, had every right to question the boys' behaviour.
Apparently, you have never had the obligation to wear a uniform, to know what it stands for, and how to respect it.