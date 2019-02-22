Bahamas to host Caribbean Travel Marketplace in 2020

Share This On:

Pin +1 Share 0 Shares

(PRESS RELEASE) – Caribbean Travel Marketplace, the Caribbean’s marquee tourism marketing event, will take place in The Bahamas at Baha Mar, the country’s newest integrated resort destination, in early 2020.

Speaking to reporters in The Bahamas yesterday, Frank Comito, CEO and director general of the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association (CHTA), officially announced that the 38th edition of Caribbean Travel Marketplace will be held in the Islands of The Bahamas at Baha Mar’s Performing Arts and Convention Center from January 21-23, 2020.

The event will be held in collaboration with the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism and the Bahamas Hotel and Tourism Association (BHTA), with the support of the Nassau Paradise Island Promotion Board and Baha Mar.

Produced by CHTA, Caribbean Travel Marketplace brings together hotel and destination representatives; wholesalers and tour operators; online travel agencies; Meetings, Incentives, Conventions and Exhibitions (MICE) planners; and members of the media for several days of appointment-based business meetings, allowing for attendees to maximize their stay with an array of slotted business-generating opportunities.

CHTA will continue to target emerging markets, building on its success in bringing 64 new buyer companies, including 18 new Chinese buyers, to its 2019 gathering.

Comito announced that after the highly successful 37th gathering in Montego Bay, Jamaica, last month, the association looks forward to returning to The Bahamas to promote tourism business.

“We are thrilled to return to The Bahamas and in particular for this opportunity to showcase to the world’s travel industry the incredible destination of Baha Mar, and all the rich and diverse offerings of The Bahamas and the Caribbean. We have a long and successful history producing this event in The Bahamas, and we believe that 2020 will be another exceptional year,” said Comito, who was at the helm of the Bahamas Hotel and Tourism Association for over 10 years.

Joining CHTA in announcing the 2020 venue, Bahamas Minister of Tourism and Aviation Dionisio D’Aguilar commented: “We are delighted to once again host Caribbean Travel Marketplace. CHTA holds a special place in our heart here in The Bahamas and we cannot wait to showcase the wonderful strides that we have made across our islands expanding and improving our product, as well as the guest experience. We look forward to sharing with the world the uniqueness of our people, our history, culture, food and music … all which will be integrated into the Caribbean Travel Marketplace 2020 experience.”

BHTA President Carlton Russell echoed the Minister’s sentiments, adding: “The Bahamas, like many of its counterparts in the Caribbean, is in the midst of a renaissance of its tourism product. With the emergence of new and upgraded hotels and experiences, additional airlift, and upgraded infrastructure, we look forward to once again hosting Caribbean Travel Marketplace and welcoming our regional and global travel partners.”

“We are honored to welcome Caribbean Travel Marketplace to Baha Mar,” said Graeme Davis, president of Baha Mar. “The Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association has been instrumental in growing tourism to our islands, and we look forward to showcasing the contemporary glamour and allure of The Bahamas to CHTA members and businesses influencing global travel to this iconic part of the world.”

As home to three global hotel operators, Grand Hyatt, SLS, and Rosewood, as well as more than 40 restaurants and lounges, the largest casino in the Caribbean, over 200,000 square feet of meeting space, more than 2,000 luxurious rooms, multiple pools, a pristine stretch of beach, the 18-hole Jack Nicklaus Royal Blue Golf Course, the Caribbean’s first and only flagship ESPA spa, and over 30 luxury retail outlets, Baha Mar is poised to offer a breathtaking experience for Caribbean Travel Marketplace 2020, as well as an array of dynamic activities and amenities for attendees.