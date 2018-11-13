Bahamas seeking closer cooperation with Japan

Share This On:

(CMC) – Bahamas Finance Minister K. Peter Turnquest Monday held talks with Foreign Affairs Minister, Taro Kono, as the two countries seek to strengthen their bilateral relation.

A statement issued following the 15-minute discussions, noted that Kono had informed Turnquest, who is on his first official visit to the Asian country, on the need “to further strengthen bilateral and Japan-CARICOM relationships”.

Turnquest is quoted at expressing appreciation for “the long-standing cooperation with Japan, and that we would hope to strengthen ties with Japan to open the Maritime Office and start exchanging tax information automatically”.

The statement said that the two ministers exchanged views regarding cooperation in international arena on issues such as North Korea, and shared the view on deepening their cooperative relationship.

It said that prior to the meeting, the two ministers exchanged notes regarding the entry into force of the Protocol Amending the Japan-Bahamas Tax Information Exchange Agreement.