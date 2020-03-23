Bahamas Ministry of Tourism and Aviation statement on passing of Sol Kerzner

Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) – The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism & Aviation is deeply saddened by the passing of Sol Kerzner.

He brought an original perspective to developing his hospitality brands, and the launch of The Atlantis brought new attention and a revitalization to The Bahamas, which contributed greatly to the phenomenal growth we have seen as our tourism industry has matured.

We are proud to have been the birthplace of The Atlantis concept and are pleased to have enjoyed his partnership and support for more than 25 years. Many thousands of Bahamians have been a part of the extended Atlantis team with many of them launching careers as tourism professionals in that organization.

“Sol Kerzner was a giant in the hospitality industry and we shall not see his likeness again. His vision for Atlantis reshaped our skyline here in Nassau and redefined The Bahamas vacation for many millions. He will be sorely missed,” said Minister of Tourism, DIonisio D’Aguilar.

The sincere condolences and prayers of the Ministry of Tourism and all those Bahamians who benefitted from his work go out to his family. Sol Kerzner’s impact on our nation will live on well beyond his years and for that, we remain eternally grateful.

