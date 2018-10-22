Don't Miss
Bahamas: Indian national killed in freak accident

By CMC
October 22, 2018

(CMC) – An Indian national was killed after he became entangled in rope on a vessel that was attempting to dock at Morton Salt on the island of Inagua on Sunday, the police have confirmed.

They said that the man, whose name was not given, was a member of the unidentified vessel and that a probe has started into the “industrial accident”.

Police said that the vessel was attempting to dock early on Sunday “when a male crew member became entangled in rope on the vessel and was seriously injured.

“The man, who was identified as an Indian national, was transported to the local community clinic where he was pronounced dead<’ the police said in a brief statement.

