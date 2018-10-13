Bahamas: Government to give position on Lighthouse Point beach property next week

Share This On:

(CMC) – The Bahamas government says it will announce next week its position regarding the proposed development of the Lighthouse Point beach property.

Last month, the chairman of the environmental group, Save The Bays, Joseph Darville, urged the Dr. Hubert Minnis government not to sell land at the Lighthouse Point and Lighthouse Beach in South Eleuthera to Disney Cruise Lines that wants to create a private destination for its passengers.

In the letter, Darville said that more than 28,000 people have signed a petition urging the administration to perverse the area.

“Like others who support Save The Bays, I am not anti-development. But development must be done by with care by those who care. It must be sensitive to the environment and sustainable for the future. Its footprint must be acceptable,” he said.

But as he addressed a town hall meeting in Eleuthera earlier this week, Prime Minister Minnis confirmed that Disney Cruise Line proposes to develop the estimated 700-acre Lighthouse Beach property located on the southern tip of Eleuthera. He said another project is also on the table.

“I know South Eleuthera has been suffering for a very long time. I think it is time that your pain and suffering come to an end.

“You had the confidence in me and my government. You had great confidence in voting for us and making me your prime minister. You are my employer. I am your servant,” he said, noting that his attendance at the meeting was to solicit the concerns of the residents and to report to Cabinet.

“I am your employee. I am your servant. I come to report here tonight as an employee to hear how my employers feel, so that I can take it back to my colleagues and make a definitive decision by next week,” he said.

Minnis said that the government does not own the Lighthouse Point property. Rather, it is privately owned being sold from one private owner to another.

“The Government’s responsibility is to ensure that its people get the maximum benefit of whatever outcome happens,” the Prime Minister said.