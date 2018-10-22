Bahamas: Government gives green light for multi-million dollar project

Share This On:

(CMC) – The Bahamas government has approved a multi-million dollar project to develop the Lighthouse Point property in South Eleuthera into a cruise port even as environmental groups urged it not to do so.

“The government of The Bahamas having taken into consideration the views of the majority of the people of Central and South Eleuthera is satisfied that it has made the best decision in the interest of the Bahamian people, a sustainable future for the people of Central and South Eleuthera and the economic development of the country,” the government said in a statement approving the proposal from Disney Cruise Line.

It said that negotiations will now begin on a heads of agreement, which will detail the scope of the project, and the obligations of both Disney and the government.

The Dr. Hubert Minnis administration said that when concluded, the agreement will be tabled in Parliament in “keeping with the government’s commitment to transparency and accountability”.

The Bahamas National Trust (BNT), environmentalists and non-governmental organizations have spoken out strongly against the proposed development.

Last month, the chairman of the environmental group, Save The Bays, Joseph Darville, urged the government not to sell land at the Lighthouse Point and Lighthouse Beach in South Eleuthera to Disney Cruise Lines that wants to create a private destination for its passengers.

In the letter, Darville said that more than 28,000 people have signed a petition urging the administration to perverse the area.

“Like others who support Save The Bays, I am not anti-development. But development must be done by with care by those who care. It must be sensitive to the environment and sustainable for the future. Its footprint must be acceptable,” he said.

The government statement announcing the approval of the proposal acknowledged the Lighthouse Point development has been the subject of considerable public discourse, but noted that the land in question is privately owned and not Crown Land.

It said it had also noted that Disney has a sales agreement with the land owner to purchase the land.

The government said that Disney is committed to low density development and sustainable design, public access and the restoration of various historical and cultural sites.

It said the development will create approximately 150 new jobs and an “array of entrepreneurial opportunities for residents of Eleuthera and Bahamians in general”.

As part of its development, Disney will also convey approximately 190 acres of the land purchased to the government for conservation and a national park, according to the statement.

“Other elements of the project include, the integration of Bahamian cultural and artistic expression into the design of the site and experiences offered, and partnership with the community to develop training and professional development programs,” the statement noted.

The government said that given Disney’s record of “environmental stewardship”, it will ensure that the project is implemented in a way that safeguards the environment and the interests of the Bahamian people.

In a separate statement, Disney said it looks forward to working with the government and the Bahamian people to create new economic opportunities while preserving the natural beauty of Lighthouse Point.

“We are grateful for the warm welcome and support we have received from so many in Eleuthera and look forward to further developing relationships that will endure for many years to come,” said Disney Cruise Line President Jeff Vahle.

“In the short term, we are focused on reaching an agreement that is mutually beneficial for The Bahamas and our company, as well as moving forward with an environmental impact assessment and environmental management plan.

“Our team also looks forward to working with local artists, historians and others as we ensure that the stories and culture of The Bahamas shine through when Disney guests and Bahamians alike visit this special place,” he added.