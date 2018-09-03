Bagatelle teen stabbed to death remembered at vigil (+videos and photos)

(SNO) — Friends and family of the late Glendon Barthelmy gathered in Bagatelle on Sunday evening (Sept. 2) to pay tribute in a candlelight vigil to the 18-year-old who was stabbed to death on Tuesday, August 28.

The vigil reportedly began at Barthelmy’s home in Bagatelle around 6 p.m. and proceeded to the area where he was stabbed.

The vigil ended sometime after 8 p.m.

The teen died at hospital about two hours after he was stabbed by another male during an alleged altercation.

He sustained at least two stab wounds, one in the chest and the other on his upper left arm.

One male was arrested in connection with his death which was at the time, the 22nd homicide for the year. At least two other homicides have been committed since.

Relatives had told the media that Barthelmy was warned numerous times about the type of friends he kept.

Otherwise they said the deceased was a friendly and respectful individual.