“Badness is not it” – Buju Banton urges Guyanese youths not to live life of crime

— Jamaican dancehall and reggae superstar Mark Myrie, popularly known as Buju Banton, visited the communities of Leopold Street, Charlestown and Tiger Bay in Georgetown, and Victoria on the East Coast Demerara (ECD) and interacted with young people on Sunday hours after his ‘I am Legend’ concert.

Buju Banton reminded the youths that a life of crime and violence ought not to be their desired path.

“Badness is not it,” he said.

Banton was sentenced to ten years in a US prison in June 2011 after he was convicted of conspiracy to possess cocaine with the intent to distribute. He was released late 2018 after serving seven years.

During his visit to Victoria, he met with members of the Rastafarian community and discussed the many advancements that have occurred over the years as well as the challenges facing them.

The Jamaican artiste stressed the importance of having programmes which can enlighten youths and propel them to a positive future.

He also urged the Victoria community to continue being self-sufficient and singled out agriculture as a cornerstone of a healthy community and by extension country.

Buju Banton arrived in Guyana on Friday afternoon to perform at Saturday’s much anticipated ‘I am legend’ show, which was part of this year’s Guyana Carnival activities, held at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence, East Bank Demerara.

During his visits to the communities, he was accompanied by Minister within the Ministry of the Presidency Simona Charles Broomes. (Extracted and modified by Ministry of the Presidency-Guyana)

