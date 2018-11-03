Back to the drawing board for Guyana Jaguars: Crandon

Share This On:

(CMC) – Following their defeat to the Combined Campuses and Colleges Marooners in the final of the Regional Super50 on Sunday, head coach of the Guyana Jaguars Esuan Crandon has said his team intends to work towards improving their play in that format.

The Marooners easily defeated the Jaguars by six wickets at Kensington Oval to claim their first ever regional title.

Crandon lamented the fact that the 50-over title continued to evade Guyana, but said the team would continue to put in the necessary work.

“We have good quality players in the side, but since 2005 we have not been able to cross that final hurdle and win a championship. Having said that we’ve put in a lot of work this off season and a lot of emphasis was placed on white ball cricket specifically because of our poor showing in recent times and I thought we did a lot more year in terms of that,” he said.

“Obviously I’m very, very disappointed that we didn’t show a little bit more [fight] in the final. It’s a work in progress and obviously we’re going to go back home and put in some work in 50-over white ball cricket again.”

While admitting he was disappointed with the result, Crandon said it was a much improved showing by Guyana.

“We are very disappointed as a group. I thought we played some very good cricket in the preliminaries and into the knockout stages. We fought very well against Jamaica to get here to the final, but then we didn’t play our best cricket here in the final obviously.

“The pitch was a little slow and the bounce was a little bit awkward for our batters and we lacked application, fight and common sense at the end. We kept losing wickets in crucial times and we didn’t have any substantial partnerships to take us to a respectable total. I think 250 or 260 would have been a really competitive total, but I also thought the CCC played some good cricket,” Crandon said.