Baby ripped from womb of murdered Chicago woman has died

(NBC NEWS) — The baby of the pregnant Chicago woman whose child was cut from her womb has died, a family spokesperson announced Friday morning.

Marlen Ochoa-Lopez, 19, was strangled to death after arranging to get baby clothes from a woman she met on Facebook, police said. Her child, Yovanny Jadiel Lopez, survived when he was forcibly cut from his mother’s womb, but was in grave condition. On Friday, the family spokesperson announced that he died from severe brain injury.

“It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of baby Yovanny Jadiel Lopez,” the announcement said.

“He passed away this morning Friday June 14, 2019 from his severe brain injury. Please keep his family in your thoughts & prayers as they go through this difficult time.”

There funeral will be private and the family asked for respect during this difficult time.

In May, Clarisa Figueroa, 46, and her daughter Desiree, 24, were both charged with first-degree murder and aggravated battery in Ochao-Lopez’s death.

Clarissa’s 40-year-old boyfriend, Piotr Bobak, who also charged for concealing the murder.

