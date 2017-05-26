BABY MURDER: Government supports Melissa Lambert (video)

Minister for Local Government and Culture, Senator Fortuna Belrose, has described the murder of a nine-month-old girl in Marchand, Castries this week as “sad” and said the ministry is providing support to the baby’s mother, Melissa Lambert.
Belrose said the ministry “empathises” with Lambert and her family over the baby’s “tragic death”.
She said the ministry has been in touch with the family and officials are trying their best to provide the support that will enable Lambert to be in a “different environment” at this time.
Lambert said she found her baby dead in the playpen at their George Charles Boulevard home around 5:30 p.m. last Monday after returning from an errand at a nearby shop.
A lace was reportedly wrapped around the baby’s neck and a post mortem revealed the infant died from strangulation/hanging.
When the autopsy is done, I hope she isn't the one fingered as causing her childs death. Hope they have to proper (scientific) knowledge to determine the time of death.
Some people can make some stupid comments eh humm never no till it hits they door I hope she get the helps she needs I'm a woman my self with kids I feel for this mother unlike come heartless people
She told the neighbours that she was going to the shop.the houses or the rooms are very close to each other.thats what the neighbours do.check for each other..the neighbours did not say she like.but something terrible happened
Rest in peace little angel
This sounds so vicious. Is it a Saint Lucian who did this? I can't believe that we have this kind of culture in Saint Lucia. That causes no little consternation.
I can understand the government helping out with the funeral because it's a precious innocent baby but I hope that's it. Don't try to cover up for the young lady she needs to hold accountable for the child death
U just a jackass!! Useless comment
In what way.she told the neighbours that she was going out.none of them said that not true.the house are very close..
You are a worthless piece of human who should have been in this innocent baby's place! How you open your mouth to make this comment and fix your fingers to type it!!! Take a sit several of them! Worthless, inconsiderate piece of crap!!