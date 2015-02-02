Baby mama sending messages like “When am I getting that sweet c—-k?”



Dear Willie: I am 39 years and my boyfriend is 40. We have been living together for three years now. He has a three-year-old kid who lives with his mom. When he comes over, I cook and feed this kid like my own. I have none.

My boyfriend is insecure and don’t want me to have any type of interactions with my ex’s like to wave or talk. He calls it disrespect.

Lately, I realise that he keeps chatting on Whatsapp, even late at nights for someone who doesn’t like texting. One night, I tapped into his phone to find out what’s the late night conversations were all about.

1. A female whom he introduced as his past classmate – eating and drinking at her family bar. Sending messages like: “I miss the thing”, “Send me a pic”, “When am I going to c u again”, “When am I getting that sweet cock”.

2. I changed his Whatsapp photo by putting mine, when his baby mama sent a message saying; “Baby you know how I feel about you. Remove the bitch photo and stop playing with my feelings.” I continued chatting, pretending I am him; half the things he told me were lies.

On Christmas Eve he went out with my brothers, only to find out he went to visit her and half the time uses the kid as a passport.

Christmas Day, I saw a text message asking him to go on Whatsapp. As soon as I got home, I turned on the Wifi and she sent a naked pic of her p–. I replied “WOW”. She then sent a message saying the kid just got up and she made a bottle with another pic with her leg open.

I was not shocked because I could have sensed something fishy. No, he makes it seem like I don’t like his kid. I am disappointed.

Part of me wants to stay and the next wants to leave.

Dear Miss: If your feelings is 50-50 then you should make a decision that’s in your best interest. I always tell people, once you’re in “two minds”, have a gut feeling, or is not sure about something, then follow your instincts.

