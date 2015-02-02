Baby mama sending messages like “When am I getting that sweet c—-k?”

Dear Willie: I am 39 years and my boyfriend is 40. We have been living together for three years now. He has a three-year-old kid who lives with his mom. When he comes over, I cook and feed this kid like my own. I have none.
My boyfriend is insecure and don’t want me to have any type of interactions with my ex’s like to wave or talk. He calls it disrespect.
Lately, I realise that he keeps chatting on Whatsapp, even late at nights for someone who doesn’t like texting. One night, I tapped into his phone to find out what’s the late night conversations were all about.
1. A female whom he introduced as his past classmate – eating and drinking at her family bar. Sending messages like: “I miss the thing”, “Send me a pic”, “When am I going to c u again”, “When am I getting that sweet cock”.
2. I changed his Whatsapp photo by putting mine, when his baby mama sent a message saying; “Baby you know how I feel about you. Remove the bitch photo and stop playing with my feelings.” I continued chatting, pretending I am him; half the things he told me were lies.
On Christmas Eve he went out with my brothers, only to find out he went to visit her and half the time uses the kid as a passport.
Christmas Day, I saw a text message asking him to go on Whatsapp. As soon as I got home, I turned on the Wifi and she sent a naked pic of her p–. I replied “WOW”. She then sent a message saying the kid just got up and she made a bottle with another pic with her leg open.
I was not shocked because I could have sensed something fishy. No, he makes it seem like I don’t like his kid. I am disappointed.
Part of me wants to stay and the next wants to leave.
Dear Miss: If your feelings is 50-50 then you should make a decision that’s in your best interest. I always tell people, once you’re in “two minds”, have a gut feeling, or is not sure about something, then follow your instincts.
Willie
Would it be okay for the girlfriend too message the babymama
Baby mamas again.....drama drama....serves the men right when they go an pick up dem east coast trash..... a piece of chicken an 2 drinks an they legs spread....the thing that piss me off with dem baby mama is that after they well marway da man they well want to have attitude to... go and see the pic of her baryay cat.... choops
My girl pack and leave. This is not wat u r worth. Baby mama calls u a bitch cause this is who she is. After u all u feed her kids she should be proud of u. Me u, id broadcast her pics...lol
I have no problem with a woman going in her man, sorry phone. Anytime there is a phone invasion know there is no trust.if you know you are trustworthy and faithful you will have no problem if your spouse go in your phone. Any woman who sent her picture of her private part to someone is devaluing herself shame no respect
BA you are an asshole a dirty one that is you talk shit you smell like shit get a life duche bag
It's getting too hot for u...stop making ppl feel sorry for u. U tie the man dats why he with u. What u think u will get out of a relationship like that
You stole the person man in the first place. He still loves his baby mama. U are nothing good cuz u have men all over the place and don't forget the bosses u sleep with at work. U no exactly what u doing to the man to force him to ne with u so stop talking bullshit. Go find your own man
my girl link mii on dat app plzz
I don't know why women put up with that baby mama drama. These piece of women just manufacturing babies as meal tickets and nothing else. And to be sending pics of her vagina to a man and call yourself a mother? Shame! And after dealing with these vieux caltay women these man come with all their baggage and still cannot appreciate what a good woman they have! Leave his nasty cheating ass! Some men just like nasty classless women!
Stay out of the man's phone what you don't know won't hurt you it's called privacy
AIDS will hurt her and she would not know
This BITCH thing has never been part of our vocabulary. We have never been known to insult our women. People travel and adopt and social media are the sources of this BITCH thing. Most of it emanates from those who live, or have lived abroad.
My girl You were playing the FBI role. So you should have been prepared to deal with your findings. And guys don't lie say as it is. Give the ladies a choice to stay or go. Trust me being open is the best it actually makes life more easier. I know am a freak and i make it known to my partner. Please stop the sneaking around through phones or with people, be straight up.
You straight up and ask and they still lie. She did good by going through the phone. Some of these macos want to have their cake and eat it too. She right!!!
People don't get too aroused by these inflammatory relationships with all these name calling. Trust me, these people live in a different culture. Please don't adopt this life style.
thats one thing i will say and maintain i not checking no woman that have any child what so ever unless i know for a fact the baby daddy is dead cause when you think is about the child interest they talking about cause you cant stop them from talking since they have a child is these things written above in the story that going on
bullshit!! so what if u have a child and u and the mom break up u go stay single for the rest of ur life?? people need to learn to let go, u can have a non sexual relationship with ur child's other parent!
Just so I'll sit and take so much from a man...and to make it worse the ex calling u a bitch. Smh that is pure BS. I wonder if he was the one who read that msg after putting up us pic, what he wud hv said to. SMH
She er want to leave because he may be taking care of her financially its not the love.
As I've been stating for a while now.
The Lucian female does not require much and cannot give much in any relationship.
The Lucian female lives dick and attention. This is all what she is about, because she knows she has nothing more to bring to the table.
Good quality in women do not exist in the thought processes of Lucian females. They don't know any of this or even have the ability to show any class on any level.
Arrange a night out with a Lucian female. And see how quickly she will reduce and diminish herself to subhuman levels.
Because this is all she knows and requires.
But wait, wait, wait, she then begins to blame everyone for her own downfall and believes that everyone owes her something, when an isn't worth crap.
If Lucian women do not love themselves and their own sisters (and refer to themselves and each other as bitches), you believe those women will view any man as much or even have the ability to raise children and sustain a relationship?
Never!!!!
They not even qualified to be called "Women".
I don't know why some Lucian men are still messing around with Lucian women.
If you're looking for a mattress then go for it.
Cause that's all they are.
Nothing more!!!
This profile and name calling do not fit St. Lucian women who remain true to their culture. It represents black women, must of whom are from foreign countries and those others, mostly from the Caribbean, who have adopted those cultures.
#Word......lolol
AB - What a broken record you are. Repeating nastiness out of your evil, antagonizing, nasty mouth. You NEVER have anything nice to say. You sit in this website writing evil all the time. Why not be a REAL MAN, and get a life and a job, better yet a psychiatrist would help you more!! Get a life ASSHOLE
An ""Egyptian Queen" who cusses?
SMH.
You are an embarrassment to the Name.
Wow...needless to say, I don't see a 'Dear A B' column coming soon.
A B, go crawl back under the ignorant rock you came from, take the idiot with you who somehow liked your comment, and you two stay there till I tell you to come out.
its Narcissistic retards like this guy that's wrong with this nation, Always putting people down. Always the critique but never have anything valuable to contribute. You don't like lucian women who gives a rats a** thats you. Did anyone ask for you particularly stupid answer or commentary? no! So seriously dude. Get over your heartbreak do us all a favor take your commentary and shove it. Clearly its not needed.
AB I am a proud, intelligent, successful Saint Lucian woman who is married to a Saint Lucian Man, who was raised by a St. Lucian woman. I love myself, and my family and I have the ability to love others. I am classy and tend not to be influence by others. I make this statement because you have been constantly bashing us Lucian women. Which ever St. Lucian woman who did you wrong on behalf of her I do apologize. You sound so bitter.....
Could it be okay for the gf message the baby mama even if you don't her
Kaysha!!! Grrl I agress with u 100...that's how you need to deal with these Nasty Muda ppl
he is a mal wat. run my dear cause he will someday infect u with a disease. The woman has the nerve tn call u a bitch well she was only reminding u what her name is. " a bitch ". Any woman who takes pics of her private to send to a man has no value. She is a cheap old slut
Just leave! You deserve better. Does not make sense to stay and do just like him. Just go!
I wanna know what app she used to tap into his phone?
me too cuz i need to tap into mine's phone too.
baby mama is a h---------------e no respect sex freak
Girl run as fast as u can an don't look back. You are being played a fool.
Baby mama is not the one dissecting you. The man is and you are if you stay. Stop blaming the outside person for the deterioration of your relationship.
Lucian bitchez wake up
u look for it ..u shouldnt be in the man phone
Sweetheart you don't need willie to tell you what to do.That man is a cheater and will always be so move on with your life,trust me there is someone out there that will love and adore you for who you are.Some men don't cherish what their have until its gone don't waste your time on someone that is not going to waste theirs on you.
your so pathetic the writing is on the wall yet you want some advice ,deary the only solution is to get out of this mess.Some of these baby mamas are leeches and are only interested in the men when they're tied down to someone else so run for the hills.It ain't worth it
Let him go sweetie!
Babymama really desperate too; sending pictures of her vagina. Smfh!
And when pictures end up on social media they expect people to feel sorry for them. No kind of class. Let the man be..it's obvious he wants to be with trash
Why are you allowing yourself to be disrespected that way? You can do much better I'm sure.
If you will not leave why you looking for information... Ridiculous
You know! Choops! She must have expected Willie to say stay and work it out? Idiot!
Since all the advise sort are generally the same, why do we keep hearing more of the same, when one advise fits all the enquires.
All men cheat!!! I haven't seen one that is honest. So if you can deal with your man stress go ahead!! Jump from the pot in the fire.
Do like d water in d pipe an run from him an his hose/whores b4 u get an STI/STD
Run run run..mate gonna hurt u really bad... He have more than one. Woman.he does want the baby mama either he is using all of yuall
Girl you got to do what you have to do well who feels it no's it girl
so willie, when i thought the going in phone would stop...
Any man who can tell you i love you in one breath and in the next breath is chatting another woman on whatsapp is not worth wasting your life on......then he wants to get vex when you check phone because you have that gut feeling that something aint right.....go with that gut feeling....he doesnt deserve you....no respectable man would lead another woman on or accept nude picsss from another woman....no love there hun...
Baby mama is disrespecting u by calling u a bitch, woman u don't have kids with this man he is cheating and to make it worst with more than one, my advice yo u is run cuz it won't get any better. Accepting this is just saying it's ok so he will do more. But it's always ur decision.
if was me and i found out he wasted my time i would repay him i dnt know where i would get the strength from but i will fill him up and b nice 2 him tie him up and pretend we're about 2 get it on only 2 burst his ass thats me in my little weird world but in the real world i would live him hes nt worth it 1 mans trash is another mans treasure
Tout sa, ec ou ca still catchilay. Tifi leave that crap eh. I don't know what happen to some women, as if you expected Willie to tell you stay....chewps tun
Well said!!!
Best you leave him because its clear he still has business with his child mother
girl , this man doesn't deserve you, get some guts ,get up and leave , time will heel everything.
Mwen mem...