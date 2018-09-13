Don't Miss
Baby dies after being fed rat poison by 9-year-old brother in Guyana

By INEWS GUYANA
September 13, 2018
According to reports, the baby would usually be left in the care of the older brother whenever the mother was busy with household chores.

(INEWS GUYANA) — A 1-year-old baby succumbed at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) after he was reportedly fed carbon tablets by his 9-year-old brother.

Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), Jairam Ramlakhan confirmed that now dead is Andre Keron Tappin of West Bank Demerara (WBD) who was taken to the hospital by his mother who observed that he was vomiting on Wednesday.

INews understands that Tappin would usually be left in the care of his brother whenever his mother would be occupied.

However, this allegedly angered the lad who decided to feed the poisonous tablets to the baby.

It was only after the mother became alerted to the baby vomiting that the boy informed her of what he had done.

The baby was subsequently rushed to the hospital but by that time, much could not be done to save his life.

He was later pronounced dead.

As such, his mother has since been taken into Police custody where she is said to be assisting the Police with their investigations.

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

