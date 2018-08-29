Babonneau U19 win district cricket

Pin +1 Share 0 Shares

(SNO) – Babonneau Under-19 were crowned Champions of the Ezechiel Joseph Super 40 Overs Competition on Sunday August 26, 2018 at the Des Barras Playing field.

The U19 lads were spurred to a comprehensive 6-wicket victory by Sanjay Hale, Saint Lucia U19 player, who bagged 5 for 18 off 7.1 overs to skittle out Des Barras for 126 in 19.1 overs.

Sanjay was well supported by Naheem Rosmond who returned impressive figures of 5 for 38 off 6 Overs. The duo combined for 10 wickets for 59 runs after Des Barras were at one stage 67 without loss.

The match started with Des Barras winning the toss and electing to bat first. Only Kissinger Anthony with 25 made any notable contribution with the bat for Des Barras.

At their turn to bat the Babonneau U19 chased down their victory target in 14 .5 overs with vital contributions from Tyler Sookwa 44, Benroy Pappin 26 and Quaine Henry 22 to guide their team to a well deserved win.

Prizes :

MVP Finals – Sanjay Hale

MVP Tournament – Tyler Sookwa

2nd Place Trophy – Des Barras

Champion Trophy – Babonneau U-19