Babonneau Secondary temporarily reverts to distributed learning

By Ministry of Education

(PRESS RELEASE) – The Department of Education, Innovation and Gender Relations informs parents and guardians that the Babonneau Secondary School will reverts to Distributed Learning for the period Jan. 18 to 20.

The decision was taken out of an abundance of caution for our students, staff and wider community, as some of the teachers may have been exposed to the COVID-19 virus.

The Department continues to work with the Ministry of Health and Wellness and other stakeholders to ensure a safe and healthy teaching and learning environment.

The Department undertakes to monitor the situation and inform of any major developments.

As the nation continues to battle the Covid-19 Pandemic, be reminded to continue to observe the health protocols of wearing masks, washing hands, sanitizing, maintaining physical distance and limiting social activities.

