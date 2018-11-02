Babonneau Secondary classes resume
By Ministry of Education
November 2, 2018
Share This On:
(PRESS RELEASE) – Parents of students attending the Babonneau Secondary School are informed that formal classes will resume on Monday November 05, 2018.
The Department of Education, Innovation and Gender Relations wishes to thank parents/guardians for their understanding during the period of inconvenience.
(0)(0)
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com.
This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries.
The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.
2018-11-02