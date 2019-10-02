Don't Miss
Babonneau rewards top students

By Anicia Antoine, GIS
October 2, 2019

(GIS) — Education District One collaborated with the Parliamentary Representative for Babonneau Ezekiel Joseph to host the 2019 Edition of Academic Awards.

The ceremony honored students from schools within the Babonneau constituency who excelled in the 2019 Common Entrance Examination. Students who scored above 75 percent received a $200 gift voucher, and the top-performing student from each school received a laptop.

Cyrus Cepal, education officer for District One, congratulated the students on their successes while Joseph commended the Boguis Combined School for achieving the second-place ranking in the 2019 Common Entrance Exams.

Minister Joseph also encouraged the District Office to continue the work being done with the students.

“I believe strongly in the holistic development of students, and not just academics,” he said.

The Academic Awards Ceremony took place on September 25 at the Babonneau Multipurpose Centre.

One comment

  1. Black Penny
    October 2, 2019 at 2:54 PM

    Awesome. Great news. Congratulations to all the winners.

    
