Babonneau man charged for killing his girlfriend

(SNO) – Police have formally charged a man who was the suspect in the killing of his girlfriend 32-year-old Janique Stanislaus.

Police said 25-year-old Dillan Donaie of Fond Assau, Babbonneau, who is charged with murder, appeared in court on Monday, August 6, 2018 where he was ordered remanded.

Stanislaus was discovered motionless at her Hospital Road, Castries residence on Monday, July 30, 2018. Police received the report of the homicide around 11:10 p.m.

She was pronounced dead at Victoria Hospital.

Following investigations, police went in search of Donaie.

He was however captured by the lawmen two days later, on the afternoon (around 5 p.m.) of Emancipation Day, Wednesday, August 1.

Reports are that Donaie was participating in the Gros Islet carnival jump-up when he was caught.

Earlier that day, around 6:50 a.m. an altercation occurred during the j’ouvert in Gros Islet town which resulted in police shooting a gunman who had moments before shot and injured two other men.

As a result, the afternoon session of the carnival activities was cancelled. It was however reinstated shortly after, with a large contingent of law enforcement officers patrolling the town and surrounding communities.

But this apparently did not stop Donaie from continuing to enjoy himself – but thankfully exposing himself and getting caught in the process.

Television news reports claim that Donaie, who was recently released from prison, was seeking to work things out with Stanislaus, but apparently things went haywire, resulting in her death.

The accused is scheduled to return to court on September 7, 2018.