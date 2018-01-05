Babonneau Day Committee in New York and Connecticut donates $10,000 to the needy

(PRESS RELEASE) – The Babonneau Day Committee in New York and Connecticut made another significant contribution to the community of Babonneau, this time coming to the aid of the needy and disabled.

Several committee members, some of whom have not been back on island in over thirty years made the trip to Babonneau to personally hand over the grocery vouchers.

It was an emotional, tearful occasion for many members of the Babonneau Day Committee who were proudly giving back to their community which they vowed never to forget.

“My name is Maggie, I am from Cabishe. I hope everybody knows me though. Anybody who knows Amalie and Rose they know me. I am so happy to be here with my people. Over thirty something years I am out and now I am back. So I am very happy.”

The Babonneau Day Committee of New York and Connecticut is a group of St. Lucians now residing in the United States, originally from the Community of Babonneau, who came together in 2017, initially to raise funds, totaling over $24,000, towards renovation projects for the Babonneau Good Shepherd Catholic Church’s 70th Anniversary Celebrations. However, the group has remained together to support other much needed projects within the Babonneau community.

Sonia a member of the committee said, “I am so happy to be here today. You know, when they called me for this opportunity I couldn’t miss it because I went to school in Babonneau. I started from the Kay-bèf and I am so happy. I don’t what to cry but I am so happy we can help. We helped with the church and now that I am here I can see we have a lot of work ahead of us but with the team that we have, together we will achieve and we will do it.”

Master of Ceremonies, Earline Auguste, explained the value of their latest contribution.

“The committee has decided to give back EC$10,000, which will be given to 50 individuals, each receiving a voucher for $200 so that they can get whatever groceries they want from Massy’s Supermarket.”

President Becky Alexander highlighted some of the fund raising activities scheduled for this year.

“Well, 2018, we have our calendar which we have already planned with boat rides, festivals and different things that we are able to come back at the end of the year, again, to give back to some other association in our community and we are very thankful that everybody is taking part and supporting us.”

Recipients expressed their appreciation to the Babonneau Day Committee for this generous and timely donation. The presentation was made on December 27th at the Babonneau Secondary School.