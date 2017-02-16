BOSL
Babonneau Constituency Council to host “Babonneau Local Meat Fest”

Press Release
February 16, 2017

PRESS RELEASE – The Babonneau Constituency Council has embarked upon a new initiative dubbed “Babonneau Local Meat Fest” slated to take place on the 25th of February, 2017 with a grand launching.

This event culminates part of a list of activities on our Independence calendar for the Babonneau community.

This initiative will truly bring life and sustainability to the community and showcase our local talents making this a truly unique experience for the entire Babonneau District and by extension, the country.

For this reason, Council is inviting the media to a press release on Friday 17th February, 2017 at 11:00am at the Babonneau Constituency Council Office.

