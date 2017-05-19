Babonneau Constituency Council invites vendors to Babonneau Local Meat Fest

PRESS RELEASE – The Babonneau Constituency Council wishes to extend invitation to persons living in the Babonneau Community who are interested in vending at the Babonneau Local Meat Fest which takes place every last Saturday of each month.

Interested persons are asked to visit the Council’s office Monday to Friday from 8am – 4:30pm. Or call 450- 6091/ 720 -2438

Please take note that the next Babonneau Local Meat Fest will be on May 27th, 2017.

The council encourages all to venture in this event.