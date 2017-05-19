Advertisement
BOSL
Babonneau Constituency Council invites vendors to Babonneau Local Meat Fest

By Babonneau Constituency Council
May 19, 2017

4335769-pieces-of-meat-roasted-on-a-spit-over-charcoalPRESS RELEASE – The Babonneau Constituency Council wishes to extend invitation to persons living in the Babonneau Community who are interested in vending at the Babonneau Local Meat Fest which takes place every last Saturday of each month.

Interested persons are asked to visit the Council’s office Monday to Friday from 8am – 4:30pm. Or call 450- 6091/ 720 -2438

Please take note that the next Babonneau Local Meat Fest will be on May 27th, 2017.

The council encourages all to venture in this event.

4 comments

  1. g.w
    May 19, 2017 at 11:38 AM

    can someone say where exactly in babonneau?

  2. g.w
    May 19, 2017 at 8:29 AM

    and where will this be held? babonneau is indeed a big place.

