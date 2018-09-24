Babonneau Challenge Funwalk 2018 advocates for improved personal health and well-being

(PRESS RELEASE) – The issues of Chronic Non Communicable Diseases, physical inactivity, anxiety and depression coupled with the lack of early detection is being addressed in the community of Babonneau through the Babonneau Challenge Funwalk and Health Fair.

Billed as one the best all encompassing health events on island organizers of the event encourage St. Lucians to be concerned about their personal health and well-being.

The excitement is building for the third edition of the Babonneau Challenge Funwalk and Health Fair scheduled for Monday October 1st 2018. The event which is coordinated by the Babonneau Good Shepherd Catholic Church was borne out of the need to get community members more interested in their personal health and wellbeing particularly after realizing the devastating effect non-communicable diseases, such as cancer, is reeking within families. Parish Priest at Babonneau and member of planning committee Fr. Celestin Nwakwuo highlighted the importance of this activity.

“We here in Babonneau Good Shepherd Parish believe in holistic life which comprise spiritual, physical and psychological so that you will be complete, so that you balance both your spiritual life and your physical body and that gives you all you need to have a good life.”

He said the new route which commences at the Babonneau School ground is quit scenic and goes through the communities of Hill 20, Geneau, Bocage, Mon Du Don, Union and Balata. Father Celestine has walked this new route four times over the past consecutive Saturdays. He noted however the most important element of the activity is the massive health fair at the end of the walk. Participants are encourage to get their blood pressure and blood sugar tested, eye and hearing screening, PSA testing for men among many other health checks.

“It has been an awesome experience for us here in Babonneau and in fact all our environs. So we are look forward for a great, great walk this year. But the good thing about it is it’s not as challenging as our former route. It’s longer but smoother, easier and cooler. So I think it’s something we are all looking out for this year. It’s going to be great.”

Community member from La Guerre, Magdalene Florius, also participated in the mock walks on Saturdays. She stated the reason why persons should turn out in their numbers for the Babonneau Challenge Funwalk and Health Fair.

“For sure Babonneau is one of the most exiting communities and we have lovely and wonderful people in Babonneau so I would advise and encourage anybody to take that opportunity and join us on October 1st 2018 from 6am.”

October 1st also marks the start of Kweyol Heritage Month on island. Organizers have also planned a healthy kweyol breakfast, traditional games and musical entertainment by the Cassin Solo Band at the end of the walk.