Ave Maria Girls Infant School to remain closed

(SNO) — The Ave Maria Girls Infant School will be closed today, Thursday and tomorrow, Friday to facilitate construction works being carried out at the facility to make mobility easier for students with disabilities.

Due to the closure, the Department of Education, Innovation and Gender Relations is informing parents and guardians to keep their students at home.

The Department said it is committed to honouring the policy that emphasizes “No Child Will be Left Behind”.

“Section 14 of the Education Act; Chapter 18.01 in the revised Laws of Saint Lucia also states: ‘All persons are entitled to receive an education programme appropriate to their needs in accordance with this Act,'” the department said.

It also reiterated its commitment to provide equal educational opportunities for all students regardless of their physical ability.