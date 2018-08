Pin +1 Share 0 Shares

(SNO) – Yesterday in the 2018 GK Insurance/Mabouya valley U18 tournament Aux-Lyons Utd defeated Rovers Utd 2-0; Ernil Noel #9 gave Aux Lyons Utd the lead in the 53rd minute while 6 minutes later in the 59th minute substitute #8 Ashani Velinor doubled the lead with his strike ensuring his team the valuable 3 points.

Today the defending champions Togetherness Youth will take on R.Y.O at 4pm at La Ressource playing field.