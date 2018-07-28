Auto Domain Inc. in Grand Riviere, Gros Islet has genuine used parts for a variety of Japanese makes and models (advertorial)

(ADVERTORIAL) – Recognizing the demand for used car parts on the island stemming from the overwhelming volume of used vehicles, Auto Domain Inc. hopes to fill the void.

Our aim is to help used vehicle owners keep their vehicles in good working condition, economically.

Our stock includes genuine used parts for the:

Toyota: Corolla, Noah, VOXI, Mark X, Mark II, Alphard, IST, , Crown, Vitz, Caldina, Estima, Wish, Carib, Caldina, Grand Hiace, Platz, Duet, Starlet, Allion, Tercel, Funcargo, GAIA, Cami.

Nissan: Sylphy, Wingroad, X-Trail, Sunny, Note, Pulsar, March, Cube, La Festa, Avenir.

Honda: HR-V, Fit, Stepwagon.

Mitsubishi: Lancer, Galant, Pajero, Mirage.

Suzuki: Swift, Escudo.

Daihatsu: Terios.

Mazda: Familia, Mazda 3, Demio.

Subaru: Forester, Legacy BP5.

Our parts stock includes nose cuts, bonnets, grills, rear view and door mirrors, fenders, head lamps, tail lamps, front and rear doors, break boosters, disc rotors, hubs, front and rear bumpers, radiators, AC condensers, panels and evaporators, washer tanks, fuel pumps, wiper arms and motors, speed meters, sun visors, steering racks, Steering columns with wheels, drive shafts, lower arms, shock absorbers, rear axles, combination switches, roof lights and more…

We also do scheduled installations on certain parts, priced reasonably and provide recommendations for good mechanics, body shops and auto electrical technicians.

Come find us downstairs the Fitness Freak Gym in Grand Riviere Gros Islet. Call us at 287-AUTO (2886) or 727-AUTO (2886) or email us at [email protected]

We look forward to seeing you and thank you in advance for your patronage.