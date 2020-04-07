Authorities investigate fire at former police headquarters in Castries

(St. Lucia News Online) — Law enforcement officials are investigating a fire that occurred at the former police headquarters building on Bridge Street, Castries this morning, April 7, 2020.

No one was injured, but the fire destroyed “paper and other combustible materials”.

The structure was unoccupied.

An officer from the Saint Lucia Fire Service told St. Lucia News Online that units from the Castries and Babonneau fire stations responded to the fire call at about 8:25 a.m.

“Responding officers reported that the fire was contained in two rooms which contained paper and other combustible materials,” the officer said.

“The fire was promptly extinguished using one of the seawater hydrants,” the official added.

The structure is also known as the ‘old prisons’ building.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.