Australian wins lottery using numbers from a dream

(BBC) A man in Australia has scooped a $1m (£536,000) lottery prize after dreaming the winning numbers 13 years ago.

The man, who wishes to remain anonymous, said he had dreamt the numbers one night and had been playing them ever since.

He said: “I checked my ticket online and discovered the news. I thought one day I would see them all there. I haven’t given up on them!”

The winner said the numbers had won him other prizes in previous years.

He added: “They’re certainly my lucky numbers so I’ll keep playing them.”

The winning ticket was purchased from East Devonport Newsagency in Tasmania.

It’s not the first time a winner has claimed to have seen the lucky numbers in a dream.

Earlier this month a woman in the US won $101,600 (£78,121) after dreaming that a man came to her and gave her the lucky numbers.

