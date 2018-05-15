Australian man wins lottery twice in one week

(AU NEWS) – A Sydney man is nearly $1.8 million ($2.5 million AUS) richer after winning the lotto not once but twice in the space of a week.

According to NSW Lotteries, the man in his 40s from Bondi was one of 14 division one winners in Saturday’s $15 million ($20 million AUS) draw who each took home $1,078,695 ($1,428,571 AUS) and also snared multiple smaller wins, bringing his total prize to $1,100,792 ($1,457,834 AUS).

That win came just days after he won $770,556 ($1,020,487 AUS) in last Monday’s draw, bringing his total winnings to $1,871,348 ($2,478,321 AUS).

“Absolutely terrific,” the man was quoted by NSW Lotteries as telling the official who phoned to confirm his win.

“I’m quite stoked. Twice in a week. I just thought this is too good to be true. Twice in a few days. The chances of winning twice in such a short period of time must be non-existent.”

“I wish I had some advice to others on how to win the lottery but I don’t — God has just looked after me.”

The man said he was planning to invest his winnings in real estate.

“As I said the other day when I won, I’m not going to be stupid with it and I still plan to invest it wisely in real estate but I guess I’m now more financially secure,” he said.

“I’ll still hope to buy something in Bondi or maybe on the Gold Coast. A holiday to Honolulu goes without saying. I did treat myself to a nice brand new car, though, but the rest I will be sensible with definitely.”

The man purchased both tickets from Bondi Sixway News on Hall Street.

“I bought it from the same agency and I bought a system entry again,” he said. “I don’t play all the time, but I think I’ll keep playing. You never know, you could be calling me again.”

An employee at the news agent, Naz Nsairat, said he was thrilled the man had won again.

“I can’t believe it,” he told NSW Lotteries.

“We are so excited one of our customers has won twice. We hope the luck rubs off on some of our other customers.”