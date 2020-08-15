By JESSICA SCHLADEBECK

(NEW YORK DAILY NEWS) — An Australian casino in Sydney was hit with a $64,000 fine after a 12-year-old girl and two other minors were caught gambling inside the gaming hall, regulators said Saturday.

Surveillance footage taken in the Star Sydney, one of the largest casinos in Australia, revealed the pre-teen getting sneaked into the building by her mother, who held open an exit door so that she could avoid security, according to CNN. The video, recently released by Liquor & Gaming New South Wales (NSW), then shows her gambling alongside both of her parents for nearly 20 minutes.

In that time frame, she placed almost two dozen bets on several different poker machines.

“It’s quite staggering that the young girl’s parents facilitated her entry in such a deceptive manner, let alone allowed their daughter to gamble,” NSW Independent Liquor & Authority Chair Philip Crawford said in a statement.

ILGA director of investigations and intervention, David Byrne, added that minors entering through the side door is a risk the casino should have been prepared for.

“However, not only did the Star fail to manage the risk, once the child was on the gaming floor, there were a number of opportunities where staff should have noticed a very young person playing the poker machines – well before they actually did, which was when the family was leaving,” Byrne said.

A 17-year-old was caught gambling at the same casino, where he was also served alcohol, according to The Guardian. He played 42 rounds of roulette and 22 hands of poker before being thrown out by security.

The state regulator said the teen was able to enter the casino with his own driver’s licence and interacted with staff at least 15 times in the nearly four hours he was there.

A 16-year-old girl separately made her way into venue through a VIP checkpoint without being asked for ID. When someone finally did ask, they accepted a fake driver’s licence was accepted and the teen was served alcohol.

“Both children’s forays lasted long enough that they had interacted with several staff members by the time they were discovered,” Byrne said. “In the 17-year-old boy’s case, CCTV showed a total of 15 staff interactions.”

According to Liquor & Gaming New South Wales, the Star Sydney has been fined about $64,500 — around 90,000 Australian dollars — for the incidents.

