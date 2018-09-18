AUDIO: Body of Botham Jean to arrive in Saint Lucia tomorrow; “massive homecoming” planned for family on Friday

(SNO) — The body of Botham Shem Jean, the budding St. Lucian accountant, who was shot to death by a female police officer in Dallas, Texas on September 6, 2018, is scheduled to arrive in his homeland on Wednesday, September 19, according to the ‘Justice for Botham’ team.

Jean’s mother Allison Jean, his father Bertram Jean, and brother Brandt Jean are expected to arrive in Saint Lucia on Friday, September 21, 2018 on the 2:40 American Airlines flight.

The ‘Justice for Botham’ team has organised a massive homecoming for Jean’s family on their arrival. The celebration is being undertaken with the support of SLASPA, as well as the ministries of education and foreign affairs.

See below, audio interview with Chantal J. Antoine, one of the organizers of Justice for Botham.