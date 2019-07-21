Aubrey O’Day wants Barack Obama to be her sperm donor

Share This On:

Pin 203 Shares

(PAGE SIX) — Barack-a-bye baby.

Aubrey O’Day is ready to become a mom — and she wants Barack Obama‘s help.

“I would like to do a show about inseminating me with some brilliant man’s sperm so I can have a child,” the Danity Kane singer, 35, recently told Page Six.

“Dream donor, Barack Obama,” she affirmed. “Because he’s brilliant, classy, kind, compassionate, witty, gorgeous. Everything that a great woman deserves, and that’s why he’s got a great woman.”

Former President Obama, 57, has been married to Michelle Obama, 55, since 1992 and they share two daughters, Sasha, 18, and Malia, 21.

Meanwhile, O’Day has been single since her split from “Jersey Shore” star Pauly D — born Paul DelVecchio, 39. She dated Donald Trump Jr. prior to that and said on the first episode of “Ex on the Beach” — which airs on MTV Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET — that he is her soulmate.

O’Day first met Trump Jr., 41, while filming “The Celebrity Apprentice” in 2011. She released two songs following their split that are alleged to be aimed at him, “DJT” and a remix of Gotye’s “Somebody That I Used to Know.” She is currently in the studio with Shannon Bee and Dawn Richard from Danity Kane, but she didn’t hint at whether any of their new singles being released this summer would be aimed at Trump Jr. Their new song, “Neøn Lights,” is about what happens with someone after a night of clubbing is over.

Still, O’Day would have gotten back together with Trump Jr. if he had shown up to compete for her love on “Ex on the Beach,” telling us: “If he gave up what he chose to be with over me and came back, I would jump on and marry him right then and there.”

( 0 ) ( 0 )