AT&T lays off DirecTV workers despite pledge to create jobs

By New York Post
December 19, 2017
(NEW YORK POST) – AT&T Chief Executive Randall Stephenson may be promising to create jobs if tax reform is passed — but that apparently doesn’t mean there won’t be job cuts on the way to payroll growth.

The telecom giant, whose DirecTV unit makes it the largest pay-TV operator in the country, last week pink-slipped more than 700 DirecTV home installers, one laid-off worker told The Post.

“Merry Christmas, here’s your pink slip,” the worker said. “It’s affecting all states from Florida to California.”

On Nov. 29, Stephenson said AT&T would create an estimated 7,000 jobs if tax reform passed. Congress is expected to pass its tax-cut bill this week.

Asked about the DirecTV layoffs, an AT&T spokesman said, “We continue to align our workforce with the changing needs of the business. This includes some premises technician jobs.”

AT&T is battling the Justice Department, which is trying to stop the company’s $85 billion acquisition of Time Warner.

 

