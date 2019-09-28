Atlanta woman unaware for a month that boyfriend shot her in the head: report

(NEW YORK POST) — An Atlanta woman spent a whole month clueless that her boyfriend had shot her in the head — as she was hidden in his mother’s house suffering from memory loss, according to a new report.

Jerrontae Cain, 39, was sentenced Thursday to 25 years in prison and five years on probation for shooting Nicole Gordon, 42, more than two years ago, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Gordon had been feeling ill for more than a month — suffering from severe headaches, memory loss and difficulty communicating, the paper reported. Finally, on June 25, 2017, a friend brought her to a hospital, where doctors found a bullet in the rear of her skull, according to the report.

Cops were called in to investigate.

Gordon could remember only parts of the incident. She told authorities she’d been arguing with Cain, and that at some point, the driver’s window of the car broke and crashed in her face, the Journal-Constitution reported.

After that, she blacked out and had no memory of being shot, the paper reported.

She woke up in Cain’s car and told investigators her beau brought her to his mother’s house, where the pair treated her for what she believed was a head wound resulting from the broken glass.

“At no point during the month between the fight with Cain and her eventual visit to Atlanta Medical Center did Gordon receive any professional care,” Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard told the paper.

When interviewed by investigators, Cain tried to blame his girlfriend — saying she crashed into a tree, causing the glass to shatter, according to the report.

“The crime scene proved to be inconsistent with Cain’s explanation,” Howard told the paper. “Doctors determined that the injuries Gordon suffered were consistent with being shot in the head.”

A warrant was issued for Cain’s arrest that same year, but he wasn’t arrested until January 2019, according to the report.

During Cain’s trial, Gordon’s friends claimed the man had sexually abused her in the past — and that she suffered bruises and black eyes on “several different occasions,” the paper reported.

Doctors have opted not to remove the bullet from Gordon’s skull, for fear that the procedure might kill her.

Cain, who had 13 prior arrests, was convicted of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated battery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

