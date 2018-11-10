At least two injured in Bexon Highway crash

(SNO) — At least two persons sustained injuries when a coaster bus collided with a sports utility vehicle (SUV) on the Bexon Highway on Friday, Nov. 9, 2018, according to law enforcement sources.

Reports are that Krystal Dorville, a 23-year-old female of East Winds, Gros Islet, and her family were on the coaster bus, heading in the direction of Castries, when the south-bound SUV, allegedly attempted to swing right and collided, sources told St. Lucia News Online.

Due to the impact, the bus came into contact with a parked car. No one was in the parked car at the time, according to reports.

Thomas Joseph, 51, of Praslin, Micoud was the sole occupant of the SUV which ended up in a ditch..

Castries personnel responded to the accident at 4:48 p.m.

Dorville and Joseph reportedly sustained minor injuries and were both transported to Victoria Hospital by ambulance in stable condition.