At least 82 dead after earthquake hits Indonesia

(SKY NEWS) – At least 82 people have been killed after a powerful earthquake hit the popular tourist island of Lombok, near Bali in Indonesia.

Dozens more have been injured, while thousands of people were evacuated from buildings to outdoor shelters.

According to the US Geological Survey, the magnitude 7.0 earthquake struck early on Sunday evening at a depth of 10.5km (6 miles).

Patients had to be evacuated and treated outside a hospital in Lombok’s main city Mataram after electricity was knocked out across the island.

The earthquake was felt in parts of neighbouring island Bali, one of the most popular tourist destinations in the region.

It comes a week after another tremor killed 16 people and injured dozens more on Lombok.

Following Sunday’s earthquake, a tsunami warning was issued but later lifted.



Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, spokesperson for Indonesia’s disaster mitigation agency, said authorities believe it may have caused damage in the city of Mataram, on Lombok’s western coast.

Singer Gary Barlow, who is on holiday in Bali, was among those who felt the quake.

He tweeted: “Thank you for your concern – we’re all fine – a bit shaken up.”

Actress Chrissy Teigan was also caught up in the natural disaster and tweeted about her experience of the aftershocks.

She wrote: “Oh man. We are on stilts. It felt like a ride. 15 solid seconds of ‘hooooooly s*** this is happening’

“I’m either still trembling or these little quakes won’t stop IM TRYING TO BE NORMAL HERE.”

Iwan Asmara, an official from the disaster mitigation agency, said residents were fleeing from their homes in a panic to move to higher ground.

Lombok and Bali are famed for their pristine beaches and mountains, with local planning restrictions in both locations prohibiting construction above the height of coconut trees.

Indonesia is one of the most disaster-prone nations on earth as it straddles the so-called Pacific “Ring of Fire”, where tectonic plates collide and many of the world’s volcanic eruptions and earthquakes occur.

In 2004, a tsunami triggered by a magnitude 9.3 undersea earthquake off the coast of Sumatra in western Indonesia killed 220,000 people in countries around the Indian Ocean, including 168,000 in Indonesia.