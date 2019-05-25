Don't Miss
At least 23 dead in clashes at Venezuelan prison

By BBC
May 24, 2019

(BBC) — At least 23 inmates have died after clashes broke out at a jail inside a Venezuelan police station, according to a rights group.

At least 14 police officers were wounded, Una Ventana a la Libertad said.

The jail, in Acarigua, is designed to hold 250 people but currently has around 540 inmates, the Venezuelan Prison Observatory said.

It was not immediately clear what led to the violence.

The prisons ministry has not commented on the incident. The ministry told the AFP news agency that police station prisons are not under their control.

Venezuela has had a number of violent prison clashes in recent years. In March 2018, 68 inmates died in a fire at a police jail.

In August 2017, at least 37 people were killed when a riot broke out in a prison in southern Venezuela.

