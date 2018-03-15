Association of Caribbean States launches meeting in Venezuela

Share Pin Share +1 Shares 0

(TELESUR ENGLISH) – The South American nation welcomed more than 70 invited countries for the meeting to consolidate Caribbean projects.

Venezuela is maintaining its commitment to and solidarity with the peoples of the Caribbean, Venezuela’s deputy minister for the Caribbean, Raul Li Causi said at the start of the II Conference of the Association of Caribbean States (ACS) in Margarita, Venezuela on Wednesday.

“Our country played an important role in the cooperation between the peoples of the Caribbean in 2017 when the region was affected by the consequences of climate change, and our commitment to solidarity will always be with the Caribbean,” Raul Li Causi said.

Venezuela has used the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America (ALBA) and the Petrocaribe alliance to bring aid to the most affected countries, Li Causi said.

Li Causi also said the region has local potential, but financing is needed: “This forum also seeks funding from other latitudes to solve any problem that may arise in the Caribbean countries.”

The meeting, taking place on Margarita Island until March 16, is expected to involve delegations from the 25 member states and seven associate members.