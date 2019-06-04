Don't Miss
Aruba switches to online embarkation/disembarkation card produced by RADEX BCMS

By RADEX BCMS
June 4, 2019

Aruba airport

(PRESS RELEASE) — In 2015, Aruba introduced the Online ED (Embarkation/Disembarkation) Card, which was developed by Gamma IT Solutions.

The online ED card replaces the physical card that has traditionally been handed out in flights to all passengers traveling to Aruba.

The Border Control Management System, RADEX BCMS, features a module that completely links the information between the Online ED Card and RADEX BCMS. Immigration officers will no longer have to scan the traditional ED card.

The information that the tourist fills in online is automatically retrieved at immigration, resulting in shorter processing time per traveler and thus shorter waiting times for the tourists. An additional advantage is that the travelers can fill out their information upfront at any convenient time prior to their trip and with all required papers at hand.

Besides the benefits for the travelers, the Online ED card also eliminates the task of inputting the data from handwritten cards by the Tourism Authority, thereby avoiding input errors and freeing up more time to spend on marketing the island to future visitors.

