Arts & Heritage Month to commence with Cultural Icon Series

Share Pin Share +1 Shares 0

(PRESS RELEASE) – The Cultural Development Foundation (CDF), in collaboration with the Folk Research Centre (FRC) and the Events Company of Saint Lucia Inc. (SLECI), will this year present the public with a month of activities embracing the Arts and Saint Lucia’s cultural heritage; the Cultural Development Foundation being the executing body for the “Arts” component during the celebrations.

These arts-related activities include:

1) The Cultural Icon Series – a production, conceptualised with the main aim of paying tribute to the visual artists, actors, dancers, writers, musicians and folk artists who wrote about, painted, composed and created a large part of the Saint Lucian identity, and share their histories, stories, experiences and work;

2) The Maguerite Flower Festival and

3) a Creole Market.

The Cultural Icons Series is a deliberate effort by the Cultural Development Foundation (CDF) to build a strong, united and proud Saint Lucian community empowered by culture and creativity.

Into its third year, the Cultural Icon Series is slated for October 2nd, as part of the Arts & Heritage Month, honouring the work of literary pioneer, Garth St. Omer.

St. Omer is one of St. Lucia’s major novelists. During the 1950’s he was part of a small group of young St. Lucian artistes studying under Fr. Charles Jesse who was also a prolific writer.

A number of outstanding Saint Lucian artists will share the stage and present their interpretations of the literary pioneer’s work through dance, theatre, poetry and music in Prisnms – The Garth Concert. The extraordinary evening in recognition of the genius, Garth St. Omer, takes place on Monday October 2nd at the refurbished National Cultural Centre from 7:30 p.m. Tickets cost $100 and are available from The Cell outlets island-wide and the Cultural Development Foundation (CDF).

For two (2) days prior to the national celebration of Jouné Kwéyòl (Creole Day), artisans will showcase their skills and wares in the heart of the city centre, from 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. on both days.

On October 26th and 27th, the Castries City Hall will transform into an extravagant exhibition space where creole technologies and Saint Lucian arts and cultural products will be on display.

A stone’s throw away, in Constitution Park, the public can expect artists from varying backgrounds to be on hand with products – all amazing representations of artists’ amazing talents and immense pride.

The Creole Artists’ Market will provide Saint Lucians and visitors with an opportunity to experience Saint Lucian creativity, culture and community at its best.